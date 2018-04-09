EastEnders: Mel and Phil in shock kiss – first look pics

Mel resorts to seduction to save her son's skin from the mad Mitchell

EastEnders’ Mel Owen and Phil Mitchell share a shock kiss in tonight’s episode, but is the blonde businesswoman just using her feminine wiles to stop the angry hard man attacking her son Hunter, or are they set to rekindle their fling from back in the day?

Friday’s episode ended with fuming Phil reaching for a baseball bat after seeing his daughter Louise seduced by teen tearaway Hunter on CCTV from the E20 club on its opening night, deliberately set up by Mel’s spiteful son as vengeance for finding out Phil was involved in his dad Steve’s death.

Tonight, with Phil on the warpath, Mel is desperate to stop him doing her son some serious damage and attempts to calm him down .

In a risky move she uses their history (the pair had a one-night stand in 2000) to push Phil’s buttons, and the tension turns very steamy as Mrs Owen leans in for a kiss.

Struggling to resist her charms, Phil is reeled in and the pair are soon locking lips.

Is Mel playing with fire by trying to seduce Phil for the sake of her son? What will her business partner, and Phil’s jealous wife, Sharon say if she knew what was going on? Will it succeed in stopping Phil going after Hunter, and end the Owen/Mitchell feud? And could there be more to this than meets the eye?

EastEnders airs these scenes on Monday 9 April at 8pm on BBC1.

