EastEnders: Phil attacks Hunter and issues a stern warning – see the first-look pics

Walford warhorse Phil Mitchell takes aim at Hunter Owen on EastEnders next week following his discovery that the twisted teen slept with Louise. Fans of the BBC1 soap saw Phil arm himself with a baseball bat after watching CCTV footage of his daughter getting frisky with Hunter, who winked in the direction of the lens in order to goad his enemy.

Hunter is, of course, set on avenging his father’s death and holds Phil responsible for Steve’s untimely demise. And, naturally, Hunter seducing Louise knowing that he’d be caught on camera, is enough to send Phil into an almighty rage.

With the opening night of the e20 relaunch still taking place, Phil makes quite a scene by storming into the club, grabbing hold of Hunter and warning him to stay away from Louise? But will Hunter listen to what Phil has to say or decide to increase hostilities further?

You can watch our exclusive Week in Walford review show below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown od all next week’s drama on EastEnders

