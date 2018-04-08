Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
EastEnders: Phil attacks Hunter and issues a stern warning – see the first-look pics

EastEnders: Phil attacks Hunter and issues a stern warning – see the first-look pics

The Albert Square hard man is in a rage following Friday's drama

EastEnders -April-June 2018 - 5687

Walford warhorse Phil Mitchell takes aim at Hunter Owen on EastEnders next week following his discovery that the twisted teen slept with Louise. Fans of the BBC1 soap saw Phil arm himself with a baseball bat after watching CCTV footage of his daughter getting frisky with Hunter, who winked in the direction of the lens in order to goad his enemy.

Advertisement

Hunter is, of course, set on avenging his father’s death and holds Phil responsible for Steve’s untimely demise. And, naturally, Hunter seducing Louise knowing that he’d be caught on camera, is enough to send Phil into an almighty rage.

EastEnders -April-June 2018 - 5687

With the opening night of the e20 relaunch still taking place, Phil makes quite a scene by storming into the club, grabbing hold of Hunter and warning him to stay away from Louise? But will Hunter listen to what Phil has to say or decide to increase hostilities further?

You can watch our exclusive Week in Walford review show below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown od all next week’s drama on EastEnders

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about EastEnders

EastEnders -April-June 2018 - 5687
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Capalday

Watch Peter Capaldi’s best Doctor Who moments in this truly epic video

imagenotavailable1

Mad Men does a Breaking Bad

imagenotavailable1

Hollyoaks actor Emmett Scanlan to leave Brendan Brady role

108220

Live Game of Thrones season 6 episode 4 – as it happened

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more