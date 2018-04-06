Hollyoaks: what is newcomer Theo’s connection to Milo?

Hollyoaks sheds more light on Milo Entwistle’s past next week when a new face rocks up in the village claiming to know all the computer nerd’s darkest secrets – who is the mysterious Theo, and will he reveal the truth about Gordon and Helen Cunninghams’ deaths?

Advertisement

“Theo is a bitter, seemingly irredeemable bully,” says Matt Kennard, who plays the new face. “He’s known Milo and his secrets for a long time. He comes to the village down on his luck, he knows Milo is ripe for a bit of blackmail and tracks him down to callously take advantage of a vulnerable situation.”

We first see Theo at the Loft where he’s started working behind the bar, and quickly catches Cindy’s eye. She rejects the rugged fella’s advances, for now, but little does she know his link to her lodger. Meanwhile, Milo has been avoiding phone calls from somebody he obviously doesn’t want to hear from, but later arranges to see them.

At a rendezvous after dark, Milo meets Theo, who demands money and reveals how they know each other… “Theo’s relationship with Milo is far from friendly,” teases Kennard, “but he’s his best bet in the circumstances. He needs money and a place to stay.”

Will Theo be the one to expose Milo was the joyrider who crashed into the Cunninghams all those years ago, which he’s kept from the family that have taken him in? “Milo fears Theo and what he knows, and also harbours a fair amount of animosity towards him.

“Theo holds a raw and irrational hatred for Milo, and feels he owes him more than he can actually give…”

Kennard makes his debut on Thursday 12 April on E4 at 7pm.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Hollyoaks below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.