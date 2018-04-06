Hollyoaks: Ste vows to kill Ryan in new murder twist

Hollyoaks ended on a shocking cliffhanger tonight as Ste Hay prepared to kill Ryan Knight having learnt he was the one who murdered Amy Barnes, but how far will betrayed Ste go in his quest to avenge the mother of his children?

This evening’s E4 episode picked up from brain-damaged Tegan Lomax attempting to tap out on her communication app the truth about Ry Ry only to suffer a seizure while typing and leave the sentence incomplete, while the clock was ticking for Ryan who planned to flee the village with Ste and the kids for a new life in Brazil before his crimes were exposed.

Ste came to the hospital to say goodbye to his sister, and sensing her agitated behaviour he tried to adjust her bed – and saw the communication device which read ‘Ryan killed A…’ Leela Lomax and Louis Loveday were also in the room and encouraged Teegs to finish the message, and horrified Ste realised his boyfriend bumped off poor old Ames, and he’s about to leave the country with a killer!

Calling Tony Hutchinson to get Leah and Lucas away from their sinister stepdad, Ste caught up with the corrupt cop, who’s plea to gangster Glenn Donovan to help him escape was thwarted when Mr Hay revealed what he’d just learnt.

Meanwhile, James Nightingale’s jaw dropped when Tone told him Harry Thompson didn’t kill Amy, Ryan did. Does this mean innocent Harry’s getting out of prison?

The tense instalment climaxed with dazed Ryan waking up in his and Amy’s old flat – Ste had knocked him out and announced he plans to torture him until he confesses exactly how he did away with Amy, and then Ste’s going to kill him!

Earlier this week Duncan James, aka Ryan, teased there would be another death in the storyline before he exits the show later in the spring. It was assumed this meant rascal Ryan would claim another victim, having also snuffed out his uncle DS Thorpe and left Kim Butterfield for dead, as well as putting Tegan in her coma, but could Mr Knight himself end up dead at Ste’s hand?

