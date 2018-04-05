The Cruise: How much does it cost to sail on the Royal Princess?

In the new series of The Cruise, the Royal Princess sails the Caribbean, calling at Grenada, the Bahamas, Antigua and Bonaire.

Tempted? Here’s everything you need to know.

How much does a Caribbean cruise cost?

The Cruise features a 10-night Caribbean voyage on the Royal Princess, which belong to Princess Cruises’s fleet.

The Royal Princess is not scheduled to return to the Caribbean until November 2018 for a season of 7 and 14-night cruises.

If you want to do a 10-night cruise, you’ll need to book a cabin on the Caribbean Princess or the Crown Princess instead, also departing autumn 2018.

Cabins start from £1150 on the Caribbean Princess and £1286 on the Crown Princess (based on two people sharing an inside stateroom).

Where do they depart from?

Both the Caribbean and Crown Princess cruises are round trips, sailing from Fort Lauderdale in Florida.

The Caribbean Princess calls at Princess Cays (Princess Cruises’ private beach in the Bahamas), St Thomas, St Kitts, St Lucia, Antigua and St Maarten.

The Crown Princess calls at Aruba, Bonaire, Grenada, Dominica, St Thomas and Princess Cays (Princess Cruises’ private beach in the Bahamas).

What does the price include?

Accommodation, return flights from London, one night pre-cruise hotel stay, transfers, all main meals onboard and entertainment.

Where is the Royal Princess sailing to in 2018?

Royal Princess will spend her spring/summer 2018 season sailing on a British Isles round trip from Southampton. Here’s a sample itinerary.

Departure date: May 1, 2018

Length: 12 nights

Itinerary: Guernsey (St. Peter Port), Cork (Cobh – For Blarney Castle), Dublin (with overnight), Belfast, Glasgow (Greenock), Invergordon, Edinburgh and Le Havre (for Paris/Normandy)

Price: from £899 per person (based on two people sharing an inside stateroom)

How does she compare to other mega-ships?

The Royal Princess can carry 3,560 passengers and 1,346 crew members, making it the 17th-biggest cruise ship in the world. The biggest is Harmony of the Seas, which carries 5,479 passengers, and 2,100 crew.

It has 1,780 cabins, 19 decks and is 1083 feet long – longer than the height of the Eiffel Tower. It’s top speed is 23 knots, which is equal to 26.5 miles per hour.

Any other fun facts?

Every day 600 pounds of butter and 1,500 pounds of flour are used on board. There’s room for 18,000 bottles of wine and champagne in the wine cellars. 54,600 napkins and 21,200 bath towels are washed per week.

The Cruise is on Thursdays on ITV, 8.30pm

