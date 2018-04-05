Hollyoaks: “Ryan will kill again” confirms Duncan James

Hollyoaks’ serial killer Ryan Knight is set to claim another victim soon, actor Duncan James has revealed.

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning, the star teased his character’s reign of terror is not yet over, ahead of next week’s on-screen reveal he murdered Amy Barnes on their wedding night.

“There will be another death,” said James. “It’s Hollyoaks, of course there will be another death! A comeuppance is coming…”

Viewers were initially led to believe Harry Thompson killed mum-of-two Amy after he accidentally knocked her unconscious during a row at her flat an left her for dead, but subsequent flashbacks revealed her waking up as her husband walked through the door and a violent showdown ensuing as she took him to task for cheating with another man.

Desperate to keep his sexuality secret, Ryan saw red and suffocated Amy to death. Tegan Lomax and Kim Butterfield have both paid the price for discovering the truth, with Tegan recently emerging from the coma Ryan put her in after trying to silence her permanently – leading to dramatic scenes next week when she reveals to Ste Hay what his boyfriend has been hiding.

Terrified Kim was locked in a store room by the nasty Knight and is still there, praying someone will rescue her, while Ryan’s uncle Geoff Thorpe was murdered by his nephew last week when he joined the dots and urged him to come clean.

James is bowing out of Hollyoaks later this year, but today’s revelation promises a suitably epic exit is planned for his character. As Ste holds him hostage next week to avenge Amy’s murder, will Mr Hay end up as the final victim? Or is another villager in danger?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Hollyoaks below.

