Emmerdale: Aaron is taken hostage tonight – see the first-look pics

Will Robert be able to rescue his partner?

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 27 March 2018 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 27 March 2018 Emmerdale - Ep 8114 Thursday 5th April 2018 - 1st Ep Robert Sugden [RYAN HAWLEY] receives a video call from Aaron Dingle [DANNY MILLER] and is thrown to see a live video of him gagged and bound to a chair. Have they made the situation worse? Will they manage to pay off Syd [JAMES FOSTER] and get Aaron safely home?

Aaron Dingle is kidnapped in shock scenes set to be shown on Emmerdale tonight.

As this brand-new picture shows, Aaron is being held by criminal Syd MacFarlane who is trying to extort £100,000 from the villager’s nearest and dearest. But will Robert be able to come up with the cash?

In the run-up to the abduction, Aaron, Robert and Cain will be seen clashing with blackmailer Syd and beating him up. But the Emmerdale favourites soon find that they’re playing with fire when Robert receives a video call showing Aaron gagged and bound to a chair!

Robert receives a video call from Aaron and is thrown to see a live video of him gagged and bound to a chair. Syd comes into view and Robert pails to realise situation has escalated.

Can Robert manage to pay off Syd and get Aaron safely home? Or is an already tense situation set to spiral even further out of control?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Emmerdale below

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Emmerdale

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

