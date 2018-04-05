Emmerdale: Aaron is taken hostage tonight – see the first-look pics

Will Robert be able to rescue his partner?

Aaron Dingle is kidnapped in shock scenes set to be shown on Emmerdale tonight.

As this brand-new picture shows, Aaron is being held by criminal Syd MacFarlane who is trying to extort £100,000 from the villager’s nearest and dearest. But will Robert be able to come up with the cash?

In the run-up to the abduction, Aaron, Robert and Cain will be seen clashing with blackmailer Syd and beating him up. But the Emmerdale favourites soon find that they’re playing with fire when Robert receives a video call showing Aaron gagged and bound to a chair!

Can Robert manage to pay off Syd and get Aaron safely home? Or is an already tense situation set to spiral even further out of control?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Emmerdale below

