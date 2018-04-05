EastEnders: what does Hunter have planned for Louise?

The conniving teen is clearly up to no good

A big question mark has been left hanging over Hunter Owen’s motivations on EastEnders tonight after he made plans to meet up with Louise Mitchell, only to then give a devilish smirk.

Viewers have already seen Hunter hiding his anger where Phil Mitchell is concerned as the troubled teen now believes him to be responsible for the death of his father Steve. So might he now be planning to get revenge on Phil by using his daughter Louise?

As fans witnessed this evening, Hunter certainly has a dark side to his personality: after taking an online quiz, he discovered that he’s ’88 per cent psychopath’, a sure sign that trouble is on the horizon.

And it seems that we won’t have to wait long for it all to kick off: the upcoming drama will see Hunter sleep with Louise and Phil getting as mad as hell when he finds out what’s gone on. Next Monday’s episode sees the Walford warhorse grabbing hold of a baseball bat, while Sharon tries to calm the situation.

Phil then shows Sharon CTV footage at the E20 club of cheeky Hunter winking at the camera, proving he seduced Louise purely to annoy her distressed dad. But how will Hunter react when Phil catches hold of him and issues him a stark warning to stay away from Louise?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below

