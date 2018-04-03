Hollyoaks: Ste kills Ryan as revenge for Amy?

Hollyoaks’ pulls out all the stops next week when Ste Hay finally discovers Ryan Knight murdered Amy Barnes, and exacts a shocking revenge. Will he resort to killing the man responsible for the death of the mother of his children?

Ryan is desperate to escape to Brazil for a new life with lover Ste and kids Leah and Lucas, hoping Tegan Lomax doesn’t recover from being woken from her coma in time to reveal what she knows about the corrupt cop.

But as Ste goes to say goodbye to his sister, she manages to tap out a message on the communication device doctors’ have given her as she’s unable to speak – and Ste realises to his horror Ryan killed Amy and tried to murder Tegan.

Tracking Ryan down, Ste sees red and holds him hostage in his old flat, the scene of the crime, and tortures DS Knight. Forcing him to watch the video of his and Amy’s wedding, Ryan begs for mercy but vengeful Ste is on a mission to get justice for Amy and punish his fella for his actions.

Dragging him to the bathroom where Tegan was found unconscious after Ryan smothered her, how far will Ste go? Will he end Ryan’s life as revenge for Amy’s? And could Ste end up behind bars, this time for a murder he actually did commit?

