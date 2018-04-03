First look at EastEnders star Harry Reid in his brand-new role

The actor is starring in a production of Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosection

Ex-EastEnders star Harry Reid may have left the drama of Walford behind but he’s still being put through the emotional wringer, as these new pictures of his latest role reveal. The 25-year-old actor has recently made his debut playing the accused, Leonard Vole, in a production of Agatha Christie’s courtroom drama Witness for the Prosecution, which is being staged at London’s County Hall.

Reid appears alongside the likes of Philip Franks (The Darling Buds of May), Lucy Phelps (Call the Midwife) and Richard Clothier (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) in the acclaimed play that picked up a nomination for Best Revival at this year’s Olivier Awards.

Speaking recently on Sunday Brunch, Reid revealed that he was glad that EastEnders had decided to write his character Ben Mitchell out of the BBC1 soap.

Referencing the last time he had appeared on the cookery show, Reid said: “I told you last time they wrote me out so they kind of gave me that push, but it was one that I’m glad they did, because now I can go out and do other stuff.”

