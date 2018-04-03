Emmerdale: Rhona rumbles Ross’s painkiller addiction secret

A concerned Rhona will confront Ross about his spiralling addiction to painkillers in next week’s Emmerdale, only to be met with a hostile response.

As long-time viewers will recall, Rhona was once addicted to prescription medication herself, so is able to spot the warning signs where Ross’s behaviour is concerned.

In the run-up to the showdown, Ross is told by Dr Cavanagh that his infection has cleared up. But with his reliance on pills increasing, he insists that he needs more painkillers.

The village GP than agrees to prescribe another week’s worth, but when Rhona spots an empty pill packet later in the week and checks the prescription date, she soon grows worried.

Ross is left thrown when Rhona then questions him about taking too many painkillers and with his frustration turning to anger, he ends up demanding that Rhona leaves.

But how will Ross react when he discovers that Rhona has taken the pills he has left?

