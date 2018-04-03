Accessibility Links

Emmerdale: Rhona rumbles Ross’s painkiller addiction secret

An angry showdown sees Ross react badly to Rhona's accusations

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 3rd April 2018 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 3rd April 2018 Emmerdale - Ep 8121 Thursday 12th April 2018 - 1st Ep Rhona Goskirk [ZOE HENRY] finds Ross Barton's [MICHAEL PARR] empty pill packet, and checks the prescription date and is concerned. Ross is thrown as Rhona questions him about taking too many painkillers and his frustration turns to anger when he demands she leaves but how will he react when he realises she's taken away his painkillers?

A concerned Rhona will confront Ross about his spiralling addiction to painkillers in next week’s Emmerdale, only to be met with a hostile response.

As long-time viewers will recall, Rhona was once addicted to prescription medication herself, so is able to spot the warning signs where Ross’s behaviour is concerned.

In the run-up to the showdown, Ross is told by Dr Cavanagh that his infection has cleared up. But with his reliance on pills increasing, he insists that he needs more painkillers.

The village GP than agrees to prescribe another week’s worth, but when Rhona spots an empty pill packet later in the week and checks the prescription date, she soon grows worried.

Ross is left thrown when Rhona then questions him about taking too many painkillers and with his frustration turning to anger, he ends up demanding that Rhona leaves.

But how will Ross react when he discovers that Rhona has taken the pills he has left?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Emmerdale below

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

All about Emmerdale

09_04_EMM_BOB_LAUREL_02
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

