EastEnders: Woody returns next week – but not for long

EastEnders welcomes back Woody Woodward next week when Whitney Carter’s ex turns up four months after dumping her with a hastily-written note and sneaking off to Spain where they were supposed to be making a new life together. Will Whit be pleased to see him?

Advertisement

The buff barman surprises his former fiancee when he arrives next Tuesday and she tries to avoid him. When they eventually cross paths he’s full of apologies at the way he left things and confesses he still loves her – but wily Whitney can’t forget and seeing through his chirpy charmer act she gives him short shrift.

Woody’s not giving up though and is soon under his old flame’s skin, and by Thursday she’s ready to talk. Linda worries her one-time daughter-in-law is setting herself up for more heartache, and feels she’d be better off with absent soldier Halfway who she’s having a semi-long-distance romance with.

She has a word with Whit, but is she falling for Woody all over again?

Friday sees Woody attempting to put roots down in Walford when he learns there’s a vacancy at the E20 for bar manager, and puts his hat in the ring with club owner Mel Owen.

Beating Billy Mitchell to the job, does this mean Woody is sticking around? Probably not, as EastEnders has already confirmed actor Lee Ryan is only reprising the role for a short stint to see out his contract before leaving the cast.

But Whit won’t be lonely for long, as the aforementioned Halfway will be back on our screens later this spring, along with his brother Stuart Highway who is set to cause chaos for his old mate Mick Carter. Could Whitney even end up in a love triangle with the Highway brothers?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.