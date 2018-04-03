EastEnders: Ted’s daughter Judith reveals shock plan for her dad – here’s what happens next

Ted Murray’s daughter Judith made her EastEnders debut tonight – and didn’t exactly do a lot to ingratiate herself with viewers. Tuesday’s episode of the BBC1 soap saw her confronting her grieving dad about keeping Joyce’s death to himself for days before laying into him for being a bad husband.

A tense situation then went from bad to worse when Judith grew increasingly resentful about Ted’s pride and affection for Bernadette Taylor and lost her temper completely. In a heated confrontation, Ted was accused of failing to be interested in his own family and trying to ruin Judith’s wedding.

Having stormed off, Judith was then seen making a furious telephone call and revealing that she intends to put Ted in a care home as soon as possible!

Thursday’s EastEnders will see the acrimony intensify when Judith deliberately goes against Ted’s wishes for what Joyce should wear to be buried. Bernie is concerned that Ted is being railroaded, but her attempt to make Judith see sense fails.

So, with Judith more determined than ever to remove her dad from Albert Square, will she succeed in her plan? Or is her scheme set to be exposed?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below

