EastEnders: Phil wants revenge on Hunter for sleeping with Louise

Baseball bat in hand, Mr Mitchell is on the warpath next week

Phil Mitchell is mad as hell in next week’s EastEnders as he seeks revenge on Hunter Owen for sleeping with his daughter Louise – can Mel stop the angry Albert Square alpha male smacking her son?

Discovering Phil was involved in the car crash that killed his dad Steve thanks to Sharon Mitchell’s drunken outburst at a very uncomfortable Easter get together, Hunter set out to teach the Mitchell meanie a lesson as he reeled from the revelation Phil could’ve saved his father’s life.

In next Monday’s episode, fuming Phil grabs a baseball bat and is out for Hunter’s blood when he finds out the tormented teen bedded Lou. Sharon try to calm the situation as Mel searches for the kid, terrified he’s in danger.

Phil shows Sharon the CCTV footage at the E20 club of cheeky Hunter winking at the camera, proving he seduced Louise purely to annoy her distressed dad.

On Tuesday, Louise is grounded and being guarded over by stepmum Sharon. Hunter turns up and Sharon takes the bull by the horns and marches the pair to the club to apologise to Phil. But the skeletons just keep on tumbling out of the closet for horrified Hunter when he overhears his mum and Mr Mitchell discussing their one-night stand. That’s not going to help relations, is it?

Hunter is remorseful as he says sorry to Phil for taking advantage of Louise, but it’s too little too late as the bald-headed bruiser grabs the cocky schoolboy and issues a stark warning to stay away from her…

The feud between Phil and Hunter is just beginning, but will Mel step in to protect her son?

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.