EastEnders Kat fight: who will win in her scrap with Karen? See the first-look pictures

It's Slater v Taylor in tonight's episode of the BBC1 soap

Kat may have thought that setting up a cleaning business to solve the Slaters’ financial problems was a good idea – but tonight’s EastEnders highlights just how naive she’s being.

Tuesday’s episode of the BBC1 soap finds Kat printing leaflets for the new company, only to find that her neighbours aren’t ready to forgive and forget just yet.

With Mo’s scam about Kat’s fake death still leaving a bitter taste, it doesn’t seem that the Slaters are going to be having much luck where their new venture is concerned. And right at the front of the queue with her complaints is belligerent Karen Taylor….

She and Kat will be seen continuing to bicker and, despite an attempt to put their differences aside, the two find themselves coming to blows when Karen accuses Kat of trying to steal business from the launderette. Who will emerge victorious as the knickers and insults start flying?

Watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

EastEnders

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

