Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan reveals when she’s leaving Rosie Webster role

The actress is scheduled to take maternity leave

Helen Flanagan has revealed that she has just one month to go on Coronation Street before she heads off on maternity leave.

The Corrie star – who plays Rosie Webster on the ITV soap – is currently expecting her second child with partner Scott Sinclair.

Posting a picture on Instagram, Flanagan stated that she will particularly miss the company of Sally Dynevor (mum Sally) and Brooke Vincent (sister Sophie) while she takes her break away from Weatherfield.

The actress also said that she would like to return as Rosie at some point in the future before adding: “just not sure when that will be.”

The character of Rosie made a much-publicised return in 2017 after five years away from Coronation Street. Speaking at the time, Flanagan said:

“I am having so much fun being back here playing Rosie again. The writing is hilarious and I can’t wait to see what Rosie is going to get up to.”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Coronation Street below

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

