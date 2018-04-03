Coronation Street: Carla’s gift puts Aidan under big pressure

A new era dawns at the factor - but is it too much for Aidan?

Aidan Connor will be left feeling overwhelmed on next week’s Coronation Street when an act of generosity by Carla puts him in sole charge of the factory.

Scenes to be shown on Monday 9 April find the Connors throwing a birthday brunch in the Bistro. Pretty soon, Carla has arrived with news that she’s secured a big order for the business. But it’s an announcement about the future course of the factory that puts Aidan in something close to a panic.

Johnny will be seen growing increasingly concerned when he spots his son looking like he has the weight of the world on his shoulders. Aidan then confesses that he’s overwhelmed by Carla’s largesse and isn’t sure that he can cope with the responsibility.

By Wednesday, a nervous Aidan is telling the machinists that he’s now their boss and that he’s offering £50 as a bonus to the fastest worker. But despite this show of confidence, Aidan is getting harassed, even telling Sean that he has no time to see him when he calls round for a visit. And how will he react when Carla then arrives with a bottle of whisky for his desk drawer?

As has already been revealed, Aidan’s time in charge won’t be a long one, what with actor Shayne Ward set to leave Coronation Street in May. The Corrie star has already filmed his final scenes and recently spoke to OK! Magazine about his upcoming exit.

Said Ward: “Corrie has been one of the best things I’ve ever done. I was only meant to be there six months and I’ve been there three years. I am very sad to go, but to be trusted with such an important storyline, I am truly blessed.

“It was emotional saying goodbye. You build up great friendships seeing people day in day out and I’m going to really miss them. But leaving parties are always exciting because you’re going on to do new things.”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Coronation Street below

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.