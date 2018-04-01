Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Viewers were blown away by Andrew Scott’s “captivating, truthful and heartbreaking” Hamlet performance

Viewers were blown away by Andrew Scott’s “captivating, truthful and heartbreaking” Hamlet performance

Some have argued that he's a better Hamlet than his Sherlock co-star Benedict Cumberbatch

Programme Name: Performance Live - TX: 31/03/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Andrew Scott as Hamlet, in the Almeida Theatre production directed by Robert Icke Andrew Scott - (C) Almeida Theatre - Photographer: Manuel Harlan

The BBC aired Robert Icke’s theatre production of Hamlet on Saturday night, and viewers were blown away by the performance of lead man Andrew Scott.

Advertisement

The former Sherlock star plays the role of Hamlet, the titular, scheming prince who has designs upon the throne, which is occupied by his uncle-turned-stepfather Claudius. He had won plaudits throughout the production’s West End run, and BBC2 viewers were equally impressed, taking to Twitter to share their awe at his performance.

“Andrew Scott has delivered the most captivating, truthful and heartbreaking performance as #Hamlet,” user @bella-allchorne wrote, “It’s so rare for an actor to be able to do a speech that they know inside out, but make the audience believe that they are thinking and saying the words for the first time.”

Watch a clip of Scott performing the “to be or not to be” soliloquy below.

And check out some of the praise for his performance:

Many viewers also called upon the BBC to broadcast more theatre.

Advertisement

They’ll be happy to know that a feature film adaptation of  Shakespeare’s King Lear is coming to the Beeb later this year. Anthony Hopkins leads a star-studded cast which also features Emma Thompson, Florence Pugh, Jim Broadbent and Andrew Scott, who seems to be developing quite a taste for the legendary bard’s work.

Tags

All about Hamlet

Programme Name: Performance Live - TX: 31/03/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Andrew Scott as Hamlet, in the Almeida Theatre production directed by Robert Icke Andrew Scott - (C) Almeida Theatre - Photographer: Manuel Harlan
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

The Alienist Ep 102 4/4/17 ALIENIST_S1_101_03.04.2017_231.nef

Coming soon Netflix April 2018 releases

Matt Smith and Claire Foy as Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

BBC screengrab, TL

The Great British Bake Off has arrived on Netflix – just in time for Easter

Les Miserables (2012) Samantha Barks as Eponine; Eddie Redmayne as Marius © Universal Pictures

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more