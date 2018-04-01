Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Mary Berry and Claudia Winkleman invade people’s homes in the trailer for Britain’s Best Home Cook

Mary Berry and Claudia Winkleman invade people’s homes in the trailer for Britain’s Best Home Cook

The former Bake Off judge is on the hunt for the best amateur chef in the country

Programme Name: Classic Mary Berry - TX: n/a - Episode: The Great Outdoors (No. 5 - The Great Outdoors) - Picture Shows: making her Classic Bouillabaisse. Mary Berry - (C) Endemol Shine UK - Photographer: Production

The BBC has released a trailer for new cooking show Britain’s Best Home Cook, which sees Mary Berry and Claudia Winkleman invading the homes of unsuspecting Britons.

Advertisement

The clip sees the Strictly Come Dancing presenter strolling through the kitchens of amateur chefs, picking at their dishes as she explains the premise of the new series. Towards the end, Mary Berry is seen alongside fellow judges Dan Doherty and Chris Bavin, poking and prodding through someone’s freshly cooked roast dinner.

Check out the trailer below.

The eight-episode series, which was formerly called Britain’s Best Cook, is set to air on BBC1 later this year. It will see 10 passionate home cooks  battle it out to be crowned as the best in Britain, attempting to perfect their own versions of dishes that define British home cooking along the way.

“I am never more at home than when I have my judging hat on,” Berry said of the series when it was announced last August. “This series is going to encourage proper home cooking which I have always championed and I cannot wait to start. Claudia, for me, is the icing on the cake.”

If you feel like your life is lacking adequate levels of Mary Berry, you’re in luck – series 1-7 of The Great British Bake Off are now streaming on Netflix UK.

Advertisement

Britain’s Best Home Cook will air on BBC1 later this year.

Tags

All about Britain's Best Home Cook

Programme Name: Classic Mary Berry - TX: n/a - Episode: The Great Outdoors (No. 5 - The Great Outdoors) - Picture Shows: making her Classic Bouillabaisse. Mary Berry - (C) Endemol Shine UK - Photographer: Production
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen Shot 2018-03-28 at 09.56.40

Lee Mack had a terrible time on The Great Celebrity Bake Off

BBC screengrab, TL

The Great British Bake Off has arrived on Netflix – just in time for Easter

Matt Smith and Claire Foy as Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Host Sue Perkins poses in the Winner's room at the Virgin TV BAFTA Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on May 14, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Sue Perkins returns to host Bafta TV Awards

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more