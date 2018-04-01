Mary Berry and Claudia Winkleman invade people’s homes in the trailer for Britain’s Best Home Cook

The former Bake Off judge is on the hunt for the best amateur chef in the country

The BBC has released a trailer for new cooking show Britain’s Best Home Cook, which sees Mary Berry and Claudia Winkleman invading the homes of unsuspecting Britons.

The clip sees the Strictly Come Dancing presenter strolling through the kitchens of amateur chefs, picking at their dishes as she explains the premise of the new series. Towards the end, Mary Berry is seen alongside fellow judges Dan Doherty and Chris Bavin, poking and prodding through someone’s freshly cooked roast dinner.

The eight-episode series, which was formerly called Britain’s Best Cook, is set to air on BBC1 later this year. It will see 10 passionate home cooks battle it out to be crowned as the best in Britain, attempting to perfect their own versions of dishes that define British home cooking along the way.

“I am never more at home than when I have my judging hat on,” Berry said of the series when it was announced last August. “This series is going to encourage proper home cooking which I have always championed and I cannot wait to start. Claudia, for me, is the icing on the cake.”

If you feel like your life is lacking adequate levels of Mary Berry, you’re in luck – series 1-7 of The Great British Bake Off are now streaming on Netflix UK.

Britain’s Best Home Cook will air on BBC1 later this year.