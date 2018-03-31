Dec returns to Saturday Night Takeaway studio ahead of first solo show

The presenter is hard at work preparing for the ITV show with Scarlett Moffatt and Stephen Mulhern

Declan Donnelly is “back in the studio” preparing for his first solo Saturday Night Takeaway.

The presenter received hundreds of messages of good luck after tweeting that he was getting ready for the ITV show on Good Friday.

Back in studio today preparing your #SaturdayNightTakeaway for tomorrow night. Have a great Good Friday! D x — antanddec (@antanddec) March 30, 2018

Fans and celebrities including Laura Whitmore replied to wish him well for the upcoming broadcast, which will air from 7pm on ITV this Saturday 31st March.

Good Luck Dec! Sending love xx — Laura Whitmore (@thewhitmore) March 30, 2018

You to Dec, hope you have a great easter and a fantastic show tomorrow i know you, @ScarlettMoffatt @StephenMulhern will smash it. I am right behind you, supporting you all of the way ❤ xxx — Heidi-Jade Sargent (@Heidi_hojo) March 30, 2018

Dec will be presenting without Ant McPartlin this Saturday, but regular co-hosts Scarlett Moffatt and Stephen Mulhern are set to have “expanded” roles in the ITV show for the next two episodes.

Last week’s episode of Saturday Night Takeaway was pulled from the schedules, but Dec announced that this Saturday’s episode as well as the series finale live from Orlando, Florida would go ahead.

Whilst I never thought I'd be in this position, after much discussion and careful consideration we've decided that the remaining two shows of this series of Saturday Night Takeaway will go ahead.

We made a promise to take hundreds of deserving winners to Florida to watch the series finale, and we will honour that. Everyone at ITV and the Takeaway team feels we owe it to the audience to complete the series.

Dec will be the only live presenter in this weekend’s Saturday Night Takeaway. However, Ant will still appear in prerecorded segments of the show.

Guests for this Saturday’s episode include Stephen Merchant as the Star Guest Announcer, band The Script for Singalong Live and Paloma Faith, who will be the star in the End of the Show Show.

