What’s on at cinemas this weekend?

Ready Player One, Isle of Dogs, Journeyman and more – all reviewed and rated by the Radio Times team

Steven Spielberg’s spectacular VR adventure, Ready Player One, comes to the cinema, loaded with pop-culture easter eggs. Wes Anderson gets animated for the first time since Fantastic Mr Fox with Isle of Dogs, leaving rural England behind for a futuristic Japan full of stop-motion canines. And Paddy Considine both directs and stars in Journeyman, a remarkable drama about the life of a beat-up boxer.

On top of all that, a trio of prudish parents try to reign in their daughters in Blockers, while The Bachelors offers a touching portrait of a husband’s grief. The Islands and the Whales explores whaling in the Faroe Islands and Midnight Sun stars the son of Schwarzenegger.

READY PLAYER ONE ★★★

This adaptation of Ernest Cline’s hit book offers Steven Spielberg a chance to demonstrate the kind of flair that made him the creator of the Hollywood summer movie. After almost 45 years in the business, can he still rise to that challenge? READ FULL REVIEW

ISLE OF DOGS ★★★★

Wes Anderson’s second feature-length stop-motion animation is set in a futuristic Japan and is almost ten minutes longer than 2009 rural romp Fantastic Mr Fox – and we know how long ten extra minutes of screen time takes in this painstaking analogue process… READ FULL REVIEW

JOURNEYMAN ★★★★

Award-winning actor Paddy Considine follows up Tyrannosaur, his extraordinarily powerful feature debut, with another stark and emotionally draining drama. Merging gut-wrenching social realism with moving moments of deeply felt humanity… READ FULL REVIEW

Also released this week:

THE BACHELORS ★★★

JK Simmons leads in this affecting but comedic drama about a teacher struggling to cope with the sudden death of his wife. READ FULL REVIEW

BLOCKERS ★★★★

Three parents follow their daughters on prom night to stop them losing their virginity in a comedy that manages to be gross and sincere at the same time. READ FULL REVIEW

THE ISLANDS AND THE WHALES ★★★★

A visually striking documentary from Mike Day looking at the lives of Faroe Islanders and their hunting traditions, including the often brutal slaughter of whales. READ FULL REVIEW

MIDNIGHT SUN ★★

Teen weepie starring Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger (son of Arnold) whose budding romance is complicated by the fact she’s allergic to sunlight.

READ FULL REVIEW

