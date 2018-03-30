EastEnders: Stacey attacked as time runs out for the Slaters

Stacey Fowler is the victim of a vicious attack in Friday’s EastEnders as the repercussions of Mo Harris’s scam come to a violent head for the Slaters.

Gangster’s moll Annie Pritchard turns up to collect the cash she demanded off gobby grandma Mo earlier in the week for fleecing her dad Terry. Having already bashed Big Mo for antagonising her formidable family, we know aggressive Annie means business.

In tonight’s episode she barges into the Slater house with back-up in the shape of some burly thugs and refuses to leave without the loot. The situation spirals out of control when Stacey can’t help herself and snipes at Annie, then gets a slap in the face from the ballsy blonde.

The confrontation threatens to turn into a full-on fight, so how can Kat and the girls appease evil Annie when it’s unlikely they have any money to give her, having guiltily handed over what they’ve raised to the regulars they duped into coughing up for Kat’s non-existent funeral?

EastEnders airs these scenes tonight at 8pm on BBC1.

