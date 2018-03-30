EastEnders: Joyce Murray dies – here’s what happens next

EastEnders has confirmed Joyce Murray’s death, with the character’s fate revealed in tonight’s heartbreaking episode where it transpired Ted had spent hours in denial after discovering his wife’s lifeless body when he woke up.

Viewers saw Joyce’s hand hanging out of the bed in yesterday’s cliffhanger that suggested she had died in her sleep, and Good Friday’s instalment picked up the morning after with Ted going about his business as usual, implying Joyce may still be alive.

As he spent the day doing errands for his wife, he realised as he spoke to several locals how involved Joyce was in the community and how much he took her for granted.

But Bernadette Taylor and Tiffany Butcher suspected something wasn’t right with the friendly pensioner as the day went on. Calling at the Murrays’ flat concerned for his welfare, the girls were stunned to find Joyce had passed away and was still in bed.

Shattered Ted confessed to Bernie he’d known all day what had befallen his beloved spouse of almost 60 years, but the shock was so great he carried on as if nothing had happened.

EastEnders confirmed last week Maggie Steed had left the cast and that Joyce would be killed off after just under a year on screen. Next week, the Murrays’ daughter Judith arrives in the aftermath of her mother’s death, and clashes with Ted revealing more about the family’s backstory – and why their kids never come to visit…

The Taylors support their widowed neighbour in his hour of need, but as he struggles to come to terms with his loss how will Ted cope with losing his soulmate?

Watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of EastEnders below.

