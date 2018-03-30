David Tennant and Peter Capaldi hung out and had the best time
The two former Doctor Who actors came together at a screening of Tennant's new film You, Me and Him
Both may have handed over their keys to the Tardis, but that hasn’t stopped David Tennant and Peter Capaldi spending time together.
The two Doctor Who actors came together for a London screening of Tennant’s new film You, Me and Him. And, well, it’s safe to say they were having a great time…
- Watch Peter Capaldi’s best Doctor Who moments in this truly epic video
- Peter Capaldi did an impression of Jodie Whittaker and it was “brilliant”
- Peter Capaldi had an idea for a musical Doctor Who episode that never got made
The actors have never appeared on screen together as the Doctor but shared a Doctor Who episode back in 2008 when Capaldi played Roman Caecilius in the BBC1 sci-fi series.
Since then they’ve only had nice things to say about each other, with Tennant praising Capaldi upon his decision to leave the show, describing his Time Lord as full of “intensity, a bravery and a cleverness”.
He added: “I know how much Peter has loved doing the job, so it’s a difficult one to judge because it’s such a special one. You don’t want it to feel work-a-day, you want to get out while you’re still having an extraordinary time.”
Capaldi has kept a relatively low profile since departing Doctor Who during the 2017 Christmas special, recently appearing at (Re)Generation Who in Baltimore for his first interview of the year.
Doctor Who is currently filming its 11th series with new Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, who was revealed as Capaldi’s replacement last July. The new episodes – which are expected on screens this autumn – will be overseen by Chris Chibnall who has taken over from showrunner Steven Moffat.