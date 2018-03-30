Coronation Street: newcomer revealed as Tim Metcalfe’s dad

Coronation Street introduced Tim Metcalfe’s dad Geoff tonight, but he’s already been on screen without anyone realising his link to the cobbles cabbie.

Viewers saw genial Geoff make his debut earlier this week as a cheeky hospital radio DJ working in Weatherfield General who took a shine to Audrey Roberts, admitted to the wards after an injury caused by her mugging on Monday.

Due to a serious of comedy mishaps, Audrey ended up trapped alone in the radio booth and had to find her inner disc jockey and keep the show running with Geoff helping her from the other side of a window, having been locked out without a pass.

But the hairdresser was a hit with the patients and bonded with Geoff, who revealed he had family in Weatherfield and hinted he may be seeing more of Mrs Roberts.

Later we found out who that family was when it was revealed Geoff is Tim Metcalfe’s dad, as he turned up at daughter-in-law Sally’s for a meal and was met with a warm welcome from granddaughter Faye.

Geoff is played by Ian Bartholomew, a veteran stage and screen actor whose credits include Maigret, Spooks, Foyle’s War and west end productions of Mrs Henderson Presents and Into the Woods.

His relationship to the Metcalfes was kept under wraps by Corrie until tonight, so we can assume Geoff will be popping up again in the future – will his arrival mean we learn some secrets about Tim’s life before coming to the street?

