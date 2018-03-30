Coronation Street: Eileen turns killer as Phelan falls to his death

Coronation Street villain Pat Phelan has fallen to his death after horrified Eileen discovered the truth about her husband and let him drown.

In nail-biting scenes just aired on ITV, Eileen received a frantic phone call from Tim Metcalfe back in Weatherfield while she was with on holiday with her homicidal other half by the seaside telling her Pat was wanted for murder after two corpses were dug up at the mill conversion site.

As Phelan grabbed Eileen’s phone and threw it in the sea, the sociopathic serial killer exploded with rage and confessed his crimes to his stunned spouse, from letting Michael Rodwell die to chaining up Andy Carver and later killing him, as well as his hand in the deaths of Vinny Ashford and Luke Britton. His rape of Anna Windass was also dragged up in the epic showdown, though Pat still denied it.

Falling through the rusty railings over the edge, Phelan clung on to a rope as he dangled over the crashing waves below and begged Eileen to save him. In a desperate attempt to manipulate his missus one last time he claimed to have info on her missing son Todd he’d only reveal if he was rescued, but it backfired and became the last straw as Eileen furiously stamped on his hand as he tried to climb up and let Pat plummet into the sea.

As the police raced to the scene along with Tim and Liz McDonald, traumatised Eileen broke down to her friends for being fooled by Pat for so long, and blamed herself for everything.

Reeling from the shock, Eileen now faces questioning from the cops who accuse her of colluding with Phelan. Could she face prison for being implicated in Pat’s crimes – and for sending him to his own death?

