How to buy tickets for Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds in London
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds bring the All Points East festival to a close on Sunday 3 June - here's everything you need to know
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds bring their acclaimed live show to London to close the All Points East festival.
Here’s everything you need to know, from the line-up to the ticket prices.
Where and when is it?
Sunday 3 June in Victoria Park, east London.
Who’s headlining?
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, returning to the UK following a worldwide arena tour to support their critically acclaimed 16th album, Skeleton Key. Concert film Distant Sky arrives in cinemas on Thursday 12 April.
Patti Smith and her band – the godmother of punk may be in her 70s, but has lost none of her vitality live.
St Vincent – the singer also known as Annie Clark is riding high after last year’s electro-infused pop masterpiece, Masseducation, and is bound to dress up for the occasion.
Courtney Barnett – the Aussie singer/songwriter releases her eagerly anticipated second album, Tell Me How You Really Feel, on 18 May. Expect more stream-of-consciousness songs that are funny and deceptively profound.
Who else is playing?
US garage rockers Black Lips, post-punk survivors Psychedelic Furs, slice-of-life storyteller Baxter Dury, hairy Japanese noiseniks Bo Ningen, the hyped-for-good-reason Shame and brooding cabaret noir courtesy of Nadine Shah.
How much are tickets?
Day tickets are £67.75
VIP tickets are £110.00
