How to buy tickets for Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds in London

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds bring the All Points East festival to a close on Sunday 3 June - here's everything you need to know

Nick Cave

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds bring their acclaimed live show to London to close the All Points East festival.

Here’s everything you need to know, from the line-up to the ticket prices.

Where and when is it?

Sunday 3 June in Victoria Park, east London.

Who’s headlining?

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, returning to the UK following a worldwide arena tour to support their critically acclaimed 16th album, Skeleton Key. Concert film Distant Sky arrives in cinemas on Thursday 12 April.

Patti Smith and her band – the godmother of punk may be in her 70s, but has lost none of her vitality live.

St Vincent – the singer also known as Annie Clark is riding high after last year’s electro-infused pop masterpiece, Masseducation, and is bound to dress up for the occasion.

Courtney Barnett – the Aussie singer/songwriter releases her eagerly anticipated second album, Tell Me How You Really Feel, on 18 May. Expect more stream-of-consciousness songs that are funny and deceptively profound.

Who else is playing?

US garage rockers Black Lips, post-punk survivors Psychedelic Furs, slice-of-life storyteller Baxter Dury, hairy Japanese noiseniks Bo Ningen, the hyped-for-good-reason Shame and brooding cabaret noir courtesy of Nadine Shah.

How much are tickets?

Day tickets are £67.75

VIP tickets are £110.00

All tickets are available now from Ticketmaster – book tickets now!

