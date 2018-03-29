Emmerdale: Ross diagnosed with sepsis following shock collapse

Ross Barton diced with death on tonight’s Emmerdale when he collapsed with blood poisoning.

After being rushed to hospital by his brother Pete, doctors revealed that Ross’s wound had become infected. With sepsis having led to a drop in his blood pressure, Ross’s immune system was threatening to shut down his body.

Had Pete not brought him into A&E, Ross might not have made it. But luckily, thanks to a high does of intravenous antibiotics, he now appears to be on the mend: the first wave of treatment having resulted in his temperature stabilising.

However, there is still cause for concern as regards Ross’s welfare, what with him knocking back painkillers that exceed his recommended dosage.

Is Ross now set to defy doctors’ recommendations to cope with the pain?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Emmerdale below

