EastEnders: has Joyce Murray just been killed off?

EastEnders may have just aired Joyce Murray’s death scene, after recently confirming the aftermath of her passing is to be explored in next week’s episodes, but fans will have to have to wait until tomorrow to see how tonight’s ominous doof-doof plays out and learn the character’s final fate.

Joyce and husband Ted spent most of this evening bickering about his putting neighbour Bernadette Taylor’s chess competition over speaking to their own son Alan by Skype in Australia to wish him a happy 50th birthday.

Recriminations flew between the couple about how Ted’s struggle with depression affected his parenting, and that his bond with Bernie is a way of making amends for his mistakes.

Eventually Joyce saw how important the Taylor teen’s tournament was to her husband and gave her blessing for him to ditch talking to Alan and join Bernadette at her important game.

But when Ted later returned home to find a note from his wife telling him she was having an early night, the camera lingered over Joyce’s hand hanging over the bed, hinting this could be the end for the plucky pensioner. Could this really be the last we’ve seen of Mrs Murray?

It was announced last week Maggie Steed is leaving the cast after just under a year in the role, and that Joyce would be killed off. Next week sees the Murrays’ daughter Judith arrive to assist with arrangements in the wake of her mother’s death.

Tomorrow’s episode sees Ted running errands for his wife and realising how much he takes her for granted – will she and Ted make amends before she breathes her last?

