How to buy tickets for Reading and Leeds Festival 2018

Here's everything you need to know to get tickets for this year's Reading and Leeds music extravaganza

More acts have been confirmed for this year’s Reading and Leeds festival, including comedian Harry Hill and Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda.

They will join headliners Fall Out Boy, Kendrick Lamar and Kings of Leon.

Reading and Leeds is the world’s oldest popular music festival. With Glastonbury taking a break this year, Reading/Leeds could be the perfect alternative.

Here’s everything you need to know, from the line-up to ticket prices.

When is Reading / Leeds Festival 2018?

This year, Reading Festival/ Leeds will be taking place from Thursday 23rd – Sunday 26th August.

Where is Reading / Leeds Festival?

The annual music festival takes place at Little John’s Farm on Richfield Avenue, in central Reading.

It also has a site in Leeds at Branham Park.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets are available on ticketmaster.com.

There are weekend tickets, instalment plans and things like lockers and car park passes to make sure things run smoothly. There’s even the option of swanky festival toilets, if you get yourself a Seat of Luxury pass.

What’s the line-up?

Fall Out Boy, Kendrick Lamar and Kings of Leon are headlining.

The latest acts to be announced are Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda, Rex Orange County, Maggie Rogers, Chase Atlantic, Royal Republic, Alma, Yxng Bane and The Used.

They join Skepta, Post Malone, Wolf Alice, Nothing But Thieves, Annie Mac, Mist, The Blaze, Panic! at the Disco, Dua Lipa, Sum 41, Sigrid, Courteeners, The Wombats, J Hus, Diplo, Death From Above, Lady Leshurr, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Spring King, and many more.

And the comedy line-up?

Harry Hill, Lee Nelson, Joel Dommett, Big Shaq (in Leeds only) and social media star Mo Gilligan, plus rising stars Tom Lucy and Lauren Pattison.

How much are tickets to Reading/ Leeds Festival?

Weekend tickets are £205, plus an £16.40 fee.

Can I pay in instalments?

Yes you can. Simply add a full price ticket to your cart, but select the ‘Layaway Plan’ before filling out your delivery options.