Meet the cast of Prime Suspect 1973

Who's who in the ITV drama about Jane Tennison's early days in the police force?

Jane Tennison returns to our TV screens as a young woman in Prime Suspect 1973, with a rather retro new look and a whole host of new colleagues.

But who is the girl taking her first tentative steps on the beat? And who are the colleagues and criminals she encounters?

Meet the cast and characters of Prime Suspect 1973…

WPC Jane Tennison – Stefanie Martini 

WPC Jane Tennison is the naïve yet determined new recruit on the force. Lacking in experience, but making up for it in enthusiasm, she is keen to get stuck in and prove herself on her first murder enquiry. Unlike her sister Pam, Jane is more interested in her career and solving the case rather than marriage and starting a family, much to her mother’s disapproval.

Fans of Doctor Thorne will recognise Stefanie Martini as the titular doctor’s niece, Mary Thorne, from Julian Fellowes’ cheerful Downton Abbey follow-up. She starred opposite Tom Hollander, Rebecca Front and Ian McShane in the ITV drama in 2016. She also took one of the leading roles in NBC fantasy series Emerald City, based on Frank L Baum’s Wizard of Oz.

DI Len Bradfield – Sam Reid 

DI Len Bradfield is Jane’s superior and a hard taskmaster. He takes the lead on the murder case of Julie Ann Collins and is soon impressed with Jane’s enthusiasm and passion for the job. Dedicated to his work, Bradfield holds a grudge against criminal Clifford Bentley, who he believes is responsible for a former colleague’s death.

You may have spotted Australian actor Reid playing young Harry in Spooks, or Brian Lomax in Morse prequel Endeavour. He’s also popped up in Whitechaperl, Agatha Christie’s Marple on the small screen, while his movie roles include turns in The Railway Man, Belle, Serena and The Riot Club. He also played Jon Glenn in The Astronaut Wives Club, a US period drama based on Lily Koppel’s book of the same name.

Prime Suspect: 1973

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

