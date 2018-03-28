How to buy tickets for Bill Murray and Jan Vogler’s UK concerts

The actor is bringing his literary album to the UK for two shows only

Bill Murray is bringing his bestselling classical album New Worlds to the UK.

The Groundhog Day and Ghostbusters actor will be performing with cellist Jan Vogler at London’s Royal Festival Hall on 4 June and Edinburgh’s Festival Theatre on 18 June.

A collaboration between Murray and Vogler, New Worlds pairs the words of literary lions such as Mark Twain, Walt Whitman, Ernest Hemingway with a classical soundtrack.

Tickets will be available from ticketmaster.co.uk on Thursday 29 March at 10am.

The Groundhog Day and Ghostbusters star began collaborating with German cellist Jan Vogler after a chance meeting at a Berlin airport. They released New Worlds last year and have performed it across the US.

They will be joined by violinist Mira Wang and pianist Vanessa Perez.