Hollyoaks: Adam saves Jesse and Goldie from McQueen fire

Doing his dad's dirty work almost got his brother bumped off…

Adam Donovan’s journey to the dark side in Hollyoaks had explosive consequences when he realised he’d trapped his brother Jesse in the McQueen house having set the place alight.

Advertisement

In tonight’s action-packed E4 episode Adam’s near-fatal mistake came to light after he started a fire at the McQueens on the instruction of gangster dad Glenn to scare Shane Sweeney into taking the blame for the murders of DS Thorpe and Trigger the thug.

Unbeknown to the hard man hairdresser, his kid brother Jesse had just rekindled his romance with Goldie McQueen, newly-released from jail, and they fell asleep in each others’ arms back at her place – while Jesse’s girlfriend Courtney Campbell waited for her man at the Hutch restaurant.

As the flames took hold this evening, anxious Adam was shocked to learn who was inside, and raced to rescue Jesse and Goldie as they almost succumbed to the flames.

Eventually saving them both as Prince and Hunter feared for their mum’s life, Shane’s fate was also sealed when it became clear Glenn’s threats to his family if he didn’t agree to be his fall guy were deadly serious and he was forced to confess to crimes he didn’t commit…

Will Adam regret risking his brother’s life? How long before his involvement in the McQueen blaze is exposed? And will the truth about DS Thorpe’s tragic demise at serial killing nephew Ryan Knight’s hand be uncovered?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Hollyoaks below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.