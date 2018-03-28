EastEnders introduces Halfway’s brother Stuart as Ricky Champ joins the BBC1 soap

Stuart will be getting up to no good with his old mate Mick Carter

Actor Ricky Champ has joined the cast of EastEnders to play the role of Stuart Highway, the older brother of Halfway.

Advertisement

Champ – whose previous screen credits include Him & Her and Game of Thrones – said this evening: “I’m so happy to be part of this brilliant team of people on this great show that I grew up watching. Look out Albert Square … Stuart’s coming!”

Stuart will be introduced as a childhood friend of Mick Carter’s and is set to arrive in the Square following Halfway’s return from duty.

Mick is initially pleased to see his old friend, but Stuart’s arrival ends up spelling trouble for the Queen Vic landlord as the two mates start to channel their younger selves and get up to no good. Often a bad influence on Mick, how will Stuart’s arrival go down with the rest of the family?

The news of Champ’s casting comes following the announcement earlier today that Tony Clay will be reprising the role of Callum “Halfway” Highway. Both actors have started filming and will be on screen later this spring.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.