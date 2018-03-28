Coronation Street: Qasim Akhtar leaves Zeedan Nazir role

Coronation Street has revealed that actor Qasim Akhtar is to leave the ITV soap after nearly four years playing the part of Zeedan Nazir. In a statement, a spokesperson said: “Qasim is a talented actor who has been involved in some great storylines. We wish him every success for the future.”

The 26-year-old star has decided to pursue other opportunities, hence Corrie having to now write him out. Zeedan’s met recent storyline saw him left reeling after learning that wife Rana had fallen for Kate Connor. Upcoming scenes will find him continuing with his struggle to accept Rana’s new relationship, though show bosses are currently remaining tight lipped about how Zee will eventually leave Weatherfield.

A source commented to the Sun: “Qasim has been really popular among the cast and viewers but has decided he wants to do other things in the short term.

“He was a successful actor before he came onto Corrie so is looking forward to having another crack at something new. It was entirely his decision to leave.”

