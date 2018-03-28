How to buy tickets for Beyonce and Jay-Z On The Run II tour

Everything you need to know to see music's hottest double act live in concert this summer...

If you missed out on tickets to Beyonce and Jay-Z’s joint London concert, you’ve a second chance: they’ve just added a second London date to their UK tour.

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday 29 March.

Beyonce and Jay-Z are without a doubt one of the most influential power couples in 21st century music, so it’s no surprise the level of excitement now it’s finally been confirmed that they are hitting the road to visit the UK live in concert this summer.

Their On The Run II tour will be visiting London, Glasgow, Cardiff and Manchester in June 2018. The pair last did a joint tour in 2014, but on that occasion the On The Run tour didn’t visit the UK.

The first London date has already sold out, but you can still bag tickets for the Cardiff, Glasgow and Manchester shows.

What dates are Beyonce and Jay-Z playing in the UK?

6th June 2018 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

9th June 2018 – Hampden Park, Glasgow

13th June 2018 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

SOLD OUT: 15th June 2018 – London Stadium, London

NEW DATE: 16 June 2018 – London Stadium, London

When do tickets go on sale and where can I buy them?

Tickets for the Cardiff, Glasgow and Manchester shows went on sale on Friday 23rd March 2018 and are available from ticketmaster.co.uk.

Tickets for the new London date will go on sale on Thursday 29 March 2018 at 9am. They will be available here.