Hollyoaks: Tegan is awake – will she tell Ste the truth about Ryan?

What will Teegs reveal now she's out of the coma?

Tegan Lomax comes out of her coma in Hollyoaks next week, sending Ryan Knight into a panic that she’ll reveal he tried to kill her when she rumbled that he murdered Amy.

Ste Hay and Leela Lomax have their fingers crossed as their sister is brought round after being unconscious for the last two months, but even though they manage to wake her doctors warn the family that Teegs has brain damage and can’t communicate properly. But what does she remember?

Ryan is secretly pleased but is still nervous that as Tegan recovers she could expose the fact he put her in that hospital bed and has hidden his murderous secret for over a year. What lengths will he go to in order to ensure his bad deeds stay buried? Is Tegan in more danger from the poisonous policeman even though she survived his murder attempt?

Meanwhile, Ste is torn between supporting his sisters and his boyfriend, as Leela lays into him for stealing Tegan’s man while she was fighting for her life. Vowing to stick by Ryan, has Ste created a rift in his family that can’t be repaired?

In next Wednesday’s E4 episode, Ryan visits Tegan in hospital and is given some leaflets that could help the patient’s rehabilitation – only the killer cop tears them up…

Is the net closing in on Ryan? And how severe is Tegan’s brain damage?

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.

