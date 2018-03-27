Emmerdale split: David admits to sleeping with Leyla – leaving Tracy devastated

Amy Walsh and Matthew Wolfenden reveal whether their characters will reconcile

Cheating David has confessed to sleeping with ex-love Leyla in tonight’s Emmerdale – an admission that has left his marriage to Tracy in ruins.

After Tracy confronted David about her suspicions regarding Priya, the panicked shopkeeper got the wrong end of the stick and ended up revealing all about his one-night stand with Leyla.

A shocked Tracy then had to endure David talking about how he’d secretly then gone to Greece to try and convince Leyla to never return to Emmerdale.

Having been unaware of David’s infidelity with Leyla, Tracy wasted no time in declaring her marriage well and truly over.

In an emotional scene, Tracy told David that she couldn’t believe that he’d given her such a hard time over her prostitute past when he was hiding the fact that he’d been unfaithful.

But despite the split seemingly being final, actress Amy Walsh has high hopes that Tracy and David can reconcile:

“I think they should get back together, but it’s a massive thing to forgive. It’s not just the cheating, it’s the lies and the build-up. But I hope they can reunite – I think Tracy and David are a good couple.”

On the chances of this happening, Matthew Wolfenden added: “There is talk of it maybe down the line. But it definitely won’t be in the next year.

“I’m just speculating on what happens next, but Roxy Shahidi will be coming back at some point, so Leyla will be in the equation again…”

