Emmerdale: Rebecca to recall Lachlan’s deadly actions in hypnotherapy session?

Is the truth about to be revealed?

Is this the moment that Rebecca finally recalls the real facts surrounding the Whites’ car crash? Emmerdale fans have been left wondering whether Rebecca’s brain injury will result in her never being able to remember the part her nephew Lachlan played in the smash-up that killed Chrissie and Lawrence.

Advertisement

But might a visit to a hypnotherapist bring those hidden memories into focus?

With Lachlan having grabbed the wheel of the car just prior to the collision, he’s understandably terrified about what Rebecca is doing, so decides to accompany her to the appointment, ostensibly to lend moral support.

But will he be powerless to stop the truth from coming out? Or can Lachlan come up with a last-minute plan to halt Rebecca’s hypnotherapy?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Emmerdale below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.