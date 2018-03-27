Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Emmerdale: Aaron is kidnapped! Can Robert get him back?

Emmerdale: Aaron is kidnapped! Can Robert get him back?

There’s a hostage drama on the ITV soap next week

04_04_EMM_AARON_SYD_03

#Robron fans should brace themselves for more drama on next week’s Emmerdale when Aaron Dingle is abducted.

Advertisement

The shock kidnapping comes after Adam’s former cellmate Syd turns up in the village and threatens to harm baby Seb if Aaron doesn’t stump up £100,000.

Pretty soon, Aaron has agreed to meet with Syd, although Robert is uneasy about doing so without the money. And his worries soon mount when Cain and Aaron suggest that violence is the only way of dealing with someone like Syd.

05_04_EMM_ROBERT_AARON_SYD_1ST_EP_03

Cain and Robert then take matters into their own hands and beat Syd up. But Robert soon discovers that he’s playing with fire when he receives a video call from Aaron and is thrown to see a live video of him gagged and bound to a chair.

05_04_EMM_ROBERT_PHONE_AARON_1ST_EP_02

So has Robert inadvertently made an already tense situation worse? And will he manage to pay off Syd and get Aaron safely home?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Emmerdale below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers

Tags

All about Emmerdale

04_04_EMM_AARON_SYD_03
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Barack Obama slow-jams the news – video

imagenotavailable1

Watch an exclusive clip of Denzel Washington in Flight – and win free preview tickets

imagenotavailable1

The Undateables to continue their search for love in series 3

imagenotavailable1

Discover the real Downton Abbey

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more