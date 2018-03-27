EastEnders: where have you seen Mitch Baker’s wife Marla before?

Actress Elicia Daly has appeared on the BBC1 soap before

Karen Taylor received a shock on tonight’s EastEnders when Mitch’s spouse Marla showed up at the launderette.

Luckless Karen had been under the impression that her relationship with Mitch was back on track after he began acting like the model father and husband.

But little did she realise that Mitch already had a wife in his life – and that she’d be announcing that she was expecting his baby!

Of course this little baby bombshell turned out to be a lie but the news had the desired effect for Marla – separating Mitch from Karen.

Eagle-eyed EastEnders may have recognised the actress playing Marla, seeing as Elicia Daly had a guest role on the BBC1 soap back in 2010.

Eight years ago, she played Nurse Denton, who tended to three different Walford patients between April and September.

The character was seen looking after Jack Branning (who was paralysed down one side after being shot in the head), Jordan Johnson (in a coma after being hit on the head with a spanner) and Stacey (injured following a fire).

In the same year, Daly also played the role of Kathryn Carter in Holby City and in 2016, she featured as Doreen in a series five episode of Call the Midwife.

