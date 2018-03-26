Neighbours airs Ryan Thomas’s final scenes next week

Neighbours’ Rafael Humphries departs Erinsborough next week, marking the end of ex-Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas’s guest stint.

Raf came to Ramsay Street seeking revenge on Paul Robinson, believing he was responsible for the fire that killed his mother many years earlier in Brazil when the bad boy businessman was based there.

After weeks of secret sabotage, and a blossoming romance with Mr Robinson’s son David Tanaka, his vendetta was revealed but it turns out Paul is innocent of the crime and Raf has targeted the wrong man.

Next week, David presents his boyfriend with the evidence exonerating Paul, but instead of a sense of closure Rafael explains he is still on a mission to get justice for his mum from whoever was to blame. Announcing he’s returning to the UK to help police continue their search for Dakota Davies, Paul’s associate from Brazil who holds the key to the mystery, Raf breaks David’s heart as he bids farewell.

Telling Mr Tanaka to go after ex-lover Aaron Brennan, Raf leaves town as reflective David considers whether there could be hope for him and his old flame after all…

Neighbours airs Rafael’s exit on Monday 2 April at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5.

