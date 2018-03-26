Millie Bobby Brown dedicates award to Parkland school shooting victims at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

The Stranger Things star wore a shirt bearing the names of the 17 people who died in the tragedy

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown used her time onstage at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards to draw attention to the March For Our Lives protests that took place around the world in the wake of the most recent massacre at the Parkland school in Florida.

The actress wore a Calvin Klein-designed denim shirt bearing the names of the 17 victims of the shooting, and, upon accepting the award for favourite TV actress, spoke proudly about the marches in support of greater gun control and dedicated her win to the “angels among us”.

“The March For Our Lives demonstrations that took place all over the world today have inspired me and impacted us all in one way or another,” she said.

“I’m fortunate to be here tonight to receive an award as an actor … I get to be up here, and I’m privileged to have a voice that can be heard, one that I can use to hopefully make a positive difference and help influence change.”

She doubled down on this theme with further posts on social media before and after the show, writing: “March For Our Lives is an opportunity for us all to stand in solidarity against gun violence.

“No more fear, no more hurt, no more shootings, no more GUNS. To everyone participating in tomorrow’s March all over the country, you have my love, support, strength and encouragement!”