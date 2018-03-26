Flight of the Conchords announce rescheduled UK & Ireland tour dates
New Zealand's fourth most popular comedy folk duo will return to finish their tour in June
New Zealand comedy folk duo Flight of the Conchords have announced re-scheduled live shows a week after postponing much of their UK and Ireland tour.
Jemaine Clement and Bret Mckenzie will kick the second leg of their tour off with two dates at Dublin’s 3Arena on 15th & 16th June, before heading back over to the UK to play a slew of shows in London, Leeds, Birmingham, Liverpool and Manchester.
Their initial run was cut short after Mckenzie broke his hand.
“Unfortunately I’ve broken two bones in my hand today in a very rock ‘n’ roll injury – falling down some stairs,” he wrote in a tweet last week.
Unfortunately I’ve broken two bones in my hand today in a very rock ‘n’ roll injury – falling down some stairs. The doctors have informed me that I won’t be able to perform for several weeks. I’m sorry not to be able to do these upcoming shows but I’m looking forward to
— FlightoftheConchords (@fotc) March 18, 2018
coming back and finishing the tour when I have two fully functioning hands. -Bret McKenzie
Full Info: https://t.co/WFuKFltCT3 pic.twitter.com/j8WbgRnFBy
— FlightoftheConchords (@fotc) March 18, 2018
Original tickets for the shows that were meant to take place in March and April will remain valid for the corresponding dates. Check out the full list of re-scheduled shows below.
Flight of the Conchords re-scheduled tour dates 2018
- June 15: Dublin 3Arena (rescheduled from March 25)
- June 16: Dublin 3Arena (rescheduled from April 2nd)
- June 18: Glasgow SSE Hydro (rescheduled from March 26)
- June 20: London The O2 (rescheduled from April 3rd)
- June 21: London The O2 (rescheduled from March 29)
- June 22: London The O2 (rescheduled from March 30)
- June 24: Leeds First Direct Arena (rescheduled from March 27)
- June 25: Liverpool Echo Arena (rescheduled from April 1)
- June 26: Birmingham Genting Arena (rescheduled from March 22)
- June 28: Manchester Arena (rescheduled from March 23rd)
- July 2: London Eventim Apollo (rescheduled from March 18)
- Jul: 3: London Eventim Apollo (rescheduled from March 19)
- July 4: London Eventim Apollo (rescheduled from March 20)
