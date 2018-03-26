Accessibility Links

Flight of the Conchords announce rescheduled UK & Ireland tour dates

New Zealand's fourth most popular comedy folk duo will return to finish their tour in June

New Zealand comedy folk duo Flight of the Conchords have announced re-scheduled live shows a week after postponing much of their UK and Ireland tour.

Jemaine Clement and Bret Mckenzie will kick the second leg of their tour off with two dates at Dublin’s 3Arena on 15th & 16th June, before heading back over to the UK to play a slew of shows in London, Leeds, Birmingham, Liverpool and Manchester.

Their initial run was cut short after Mckenzie broke his hand.

“Unfortunately I’ve broken two bones in my hand today in a very rock ‘n’ roll injury – falling down some stairs,” he wrote in a tweet last week.

Original tickets for the shows that were meant to take place in March and April will remain valid for the corresponding dates. Check out the full list of re-scheduled shows below.

Flight of the Conchords re-scheduled tour dates 2018

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA - SEPTEMBER 20: Jemaine Clement (L) and Bret McKenzie of Flight of the Conchords perform as part of the The Oddball Comedy & Curiosity Festival at Shoreline Amphitheatre on September 20, 2013 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) Getty, TL
