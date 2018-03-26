Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Coronation Street: David’s future revealed as Martin exits

Coronation Street: David’s future revealed as Martin exits

He's staying put in Weatherfield, but more trauma lies ahead

Screen Shot 2018-03-24 at 06.45.05

Tortured David Platt has backed out of a plan to move to New Zealand in tonight’s Coronation Street, opting instead to remain in Weatherfield.

Advertisement

A traumatised David had intended to emigrate with dad Martin in the aftermath of his rape by mechanic Josh Tucker. But with David’s family at odds with him and a question mark hanging over whether he’d be able to work overseas, the Corrie stylist ended up putting the idea on hold.

As Martin said his goodbyes, David was left facing the prospect of having to see Josh on a daily basis. Scenes just shown saw the sexual predator tell his victim that he wasn’t going anywhere and that David should “get over” what had happened to him.

As we reported last week, David’s life is set to spiral out of control when he has a one-night stand with a teenage girl after ending his relationship with Shona Ramsey.

Producer Kate Oates has revealed how David will push his loved ones away in the coming weeks, splitting from partner Shona and bedding 19-year-old salon intern Emma.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Oates said: “David’s head is all over the place and nobody knows what is going on with him. When he meets this young newcomer, it’s like he’s trying to find a way to hide in plain sight. In his mind, he feels he has to prove his manhood.

26_03_CORO_MARTIN_DAVID_02

“By this point he has finished with Shona who is completely bewildered over what went wrong. How David deals with his bottled up torment is very self destructive.

“Sleeping with Emma will be one of his big mistakes and it’s a way of him trying to get across to himself he has this masculinity and can attract girls. He goes to extreme levels to try and block out what has happened to him.”

Watch a 60-second rundown of this week’s drama on Coronation Street below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Coronation Street

Screen Shot 2018-03-24 at 06.45.05
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

DVD round-up: Tinker, Tailor; Victorian Farm; Little White Lies

Screen Shot pjsadasjdoasjdoijasodjasoidj-10-12 at 11.03.05

EastEnders: Mick walks out on Linda! Here’s what happens next

imagenotavailable1

Eric and Ernie – Morecambe and Wise

1963 William Hartnell

Doctor Who: the man who shot the show’s first Radio Times photoshoot 50 years ago reveals all

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more