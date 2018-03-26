Coronation Street: David’s future revealed as Martin exits

Tortured David Platt has backed out of a plan to move to New Zealand in tonight’s Coronation Street, opting instead to remain in Weatherfield.

A traumatised David had intended to emigrate with dad Martin in the aftermath of his rape by mechanic Josh Tucker. But with David’s family at odds with him and a question mark hanging over whether he’d be able to work overseas, the Corrie stylist ended up putting the idea on hold.

As Martin said his goodbyes, David was left facing the prospect of having to see Josh on a daily basis. Scenes just shown saw the sexual predator tell his victim that he wasn’t going anywhere and that David should “get over” what had happened to him.

As we reported last week, David’s life is set to spiral out of control when he has a one-night stand with a teenage girl after ending his relationship with Shona Ramsey.

Producer Kate Oates has revealed how David will push his loved ones away in the coming weeks, splitting from partner Shona and bedding 19-year-old salon intern Emma.

Speaking to , Oates said: “David’s head is all over the place and nobody knows what is going on with him. When he meets this young newcomer, it’s like he’s trying to find a way to hide in plain sight. In his mind, he feels he has to prove his manhood.

“By this point he has finished with Shona who is completely bewildered over what went wrong. How David deals with his bottled up torment is very self destructive.

“Sleeping with Emma will be one of his big mistakes and it’s a way of him trying to get across to himself he has this masculinity and can attract girls. He goes to extreme levels to try and block out what has happened to him.”

Watch a 60-second rundown of this week’s drama on Coronation Street below

