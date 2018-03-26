Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Coronation Street: Audrey’s attacker has a VERY familiar face

Coronation Street: Audrey’s attacker has a VERY familiar face

Roy knows exactly who mugged the salon owner

Screen Shot 2018-03-24 at 06.34.30

Shock scenes just shown on tonight’s Coronation Street saw stylist Audrey Roberts mugged on the cobbles. And it appears that her assailant is someone very close to home.

Advertisement

Friend Roy Cropper tried to help Audrey as she fell to the ground and found himself recognising one of the malicious teens who tried to snatch the hairdresser’s bag.

Cornering Leanne in the aftermath of the showdown, Roy told her that he recognised the voice of one of the perpetrators as belonging to Simon Barlow!

Simon is, of course, no stranger to violence, having once subjected Leanne to a barrage of abuse in the family home. More recently, he got himself into trouble at school by selling vodka that he’d snatched from the Rovers.

So has Simon now upped the ante by falling in with a gang and targeting his neighbours? Will Roy now go to the police with his suspicions? Or can Leanne find another way of dealing with the situation? You can find out when Coronation Street returns at 8.30pm.

undefined

Watch a 60-second rundown of all this week’s drama on Coronation Street below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Coronation Street

Screen Shot 2018-03-24 at 06.45.05
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Top Gear’s “tasteless antics” in India prompt demand for apology

imagenotavailable1

The Big Bang Theory’s Johnny Galecki swaps comedy for horror in The Ring 3

imagenotavailable1

X Factor: Cheryl Fernandez-Verisini has a tip for audition success – and Simon won’t like it

imagenotavailable1

Red Dwarf fans, Dave Lister needs you… to help send a curry into space

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more