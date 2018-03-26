Coronation Street: Audrey’s attacker has a VERY familiar face

Shock scenes just shown on tonight’s Coronation Street saw stylist Audrey Roberts mugged on the cobbles. And it appears that her assailant is someone very close to home.

Friend Roy Cropper tried to help Audrey as she fell to the ground and found himself recognising one of the malicious teens who tried to snatch the hairdresser’s bag.

Cornering Leanne in the aftermath of the showdown, Roy told her that he recognised the voice of one of the perpetrators as belonging to Simon Barlow!

Simon is, of course, no stranger to violence, having once subjected Leanne to a barrage of abuse in the family home. More recently, he got himself into trouble at school by selling vodka that he’d snatched from the Rovers.

So has Simon now upped the ante by falling in with a gang and targeting his neighbours? Will Roy now go to the police with his suspicions? Or can Leanne find another way of dealing with the situation? You can find out when Coronation Street returns at 8.30pm.

Watch a 60-second rundown of all this week’s drama on Coronation Street below

