Home and Away: Robbo and Ash arrested after final confrontation

The furious feud between Home and Away hunks Ash Ashford and Robbo reaches a dramatic conclusion in upcoming episodes when the alpha males face off on the beach, but both of them end up getting arrested.

Ash and the River Boys have finally tracked down fugitive Robbo and are ready to make him pay for the deaths of Kat Chapman and her and Ash’s unborn baby.

Chasing him up to the headland overlooking the beach, Ash thinks he’s got his nemesis cornered as Dean Thompson and the River Boys stall Colby Thorne and the cops for Ash to dish out justice.

But the showdown takes an unexpected twist when amnesiac Robbo pricks Ash’s conscience by opening up about only just remembering his former life as hitman Beckett Reid and the family he lost in tragic circumstances.

Ash pauses, giving the police enough time to swoop and cuff both boys and drag them down to the station. Denied the closure he craved, Ash demands Colby give him a few moments alone with Robbo in the cell – but instead of finishing the job and doing his enemy in, Ash softens as Robbo shows remorse.

Relating to his grief and attempts to process his past, Ash drops his vendetta and Robbo refuses to press charges, meaning Mr Ashford walks free.

Robbo still faces the consequences of murdering Dennis Novak and knows he’s headed to jail, and seems resigned to his fate.

However, the fallout of Robbo’s capture ripples through the Bay, as Ash learns Tori and Justin Morgan betrayed him by secretly harbouring the hitman while he was on the run, and new cop Colby is revealed as a former member of the River Boys when he recognises Dean…

Home and Away airs these scenes the week beginning Monday 2 April on Channel 5 at 1.15pm and 6pm.