Why is there no EastEnders on tonight?

Sport Relief kicks the soap out of its usual spot

EastEnders will not be showing an episode today, Friday 23 March, due to Sport Relief’s night of fundraising fun and games dominating the BBC1 schedules from 7pm.

But don’t worry Walford fans, you haven’t missed out as there was a much-publicised double bill of episodes last night focusing on Kat Moon’s return and the Slater family’s long-awaited reunion.

Schedules return to normal next week so EastEnders is back on Monday 26 March at 8pm as usual. Kat and the Slaters face the music after Big Mo’s elaborate scam in which she pretended Kat was dead so she could raise money for a non-existent funeral to pay off a debt to a dodgy gangster she’d fleeced.

Elsewhere on Monday, Keegan Baker bunks off school to meet up with dad Mitch, bringing the estranged parent back into Karen Taylor’s orbit. But after bedding and bolting his ex a few weeks ago, will Mitch be sticking around this time?

Click the links below to watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s EastEnders and our exclusive review show A Week in Walford.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.