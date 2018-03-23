What’s on at the cinema this weekend?

A Wrinkle in Time, Pacific Rim: Uprising, Unsane and more – all reviewed and rated by the Radio Times team

In this weekend’s releases, a young girl is guided by Oprah Winfrey to worlds unknown in Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time, John Boyega gets robo-suited up to save the Earth from monsters in sci-fi sequel Pacific Rim: Uprising, while The Crown’s Claire Foy loses all her regal bearings in Steven Soderbergh’s Unsane.

All that, plus documentaries about punk icons Vivienne Westwood and The Slits, Liam Neeson as Mark Felt: the Man Who Brought Down the White House, plus Gholam, Have a Nice Day, The Third Murder and I Got Life!

A WRINKLE IN TIME ★★

Selma director Ava DuVernay's adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle's 1962 fantasy adventure (and school-library favourite) is a peculiarly inert coming-of-age affair that couldn't be blander or more twee. Thirteen-year-old Meg Murry (Storm Reid) embarks on a multi-dimensional…

PACIFIC RIM: UPRISING ★★★

Tokyo gets trashed again in this disjointed sequel that pits those robot Jaegers against some more dimensionally breached Kaiju monsters heading to Mount Fuji to end the world. Set a decade after the original, scammer John Boyega (making his roguish charm pay dividends) plays…

UNSANE ★★★

Returning to the territory of 2013's Side Effects, Steven Soderbergh once again takes aim at the US healthcare system, here with a focus on the questionable practices of mental institutions. In a rare contemporary role, Claire Foy plays a fragile but functioning data analyst…

Also released this week:

CROWHURST ★★★★

The second screen version this year, after The Mercy, telling the tragic story of round-the-world yachtsman Donald Crowhurst.

MARK FELT: THE MAN WHO BROUGHT DOWN THE WHITE HOUSE ★★★

Liam Neeson drops those action-man shackles to play the real-life FBI whistle-blower known as "Deep Throat".



WESTWOOD: PUNK. ICON. ACTIVIST ★★★

Documentary portrait of everybody's favourite septuagenarian rabble-rouser, Vivienne Westwood.

HERE TO BE HEARD: THE STORY OF THE SLITS ★★★

And another flashback to the beginnings of punk, this time in the company of Viv Albertine, Palmolive and Tessa Pollitt.



GHOLAM ★★★

An expat Iranian in London is drawn into violent events in this thriller debut from acclaimed photographer Mitra Tabrizian.

HAVE A NICE DAY ★★★

There are shades of Tarantino about this animated black comedy from China about the search for some missing cash.



I GOT LIFE! ★★★

The life of a menapausal woman about to lose her job is given a much-needed boost in this French comedy drama.



THE THIRD MURDER ★★★

Director Hirokazu Koreeda (Like Father, like Son) casts his director's eye over the Japanese judicial system.

