How to buy tickets to London Zoo

Everything you need to know for a great day out at one of the best attractions in London...

London Zoo is one of the most famous zoos in the world, and with its central London location in Regent’s Park is top of the list for both domestic and foreign tourists when looking for a great day out in the capital.

What are some of the highlights?

There are numerous things to do at the zoo and a whole host of animal kingdoms to explore. Some of the highlights include the new Land of the Lions area, Close Rainforest Lookout, Gorilla Kingdom, Tropical Birds Pavilion, Butterfly Paradise, the world famous Aquarium and the Meet the Animals exhibits.

What are some of the daily events?

Live! In With The Lemurs allows visitors to journey through a Madagascar, while the lemurs have a snack and the presenter gives them an insight into the life of the Lemur.

Tiger Territory gives you access to the lives of the five Sumatran tigers.

Penguin Beach Live! gets visitors up close and personal with the penguins as they feed, dive, jump and swim in England’s biggest penguin pool.

How do I get to London Zoo?

The address is: ZSL London Zoo, Regent’s Park, London NW1 4RY

The nearest train station is: Euston

The nearest Underground stations are: Camden Town, Regent’s Park or Baker Street

Nearby bus routes include: the 274 and the C2

When is the zoo normally open?

ZSL London Zoo is open every day of the year except Christmas Day.

Some animal exhibits may close up to 30 minutes before closing time

From 29 October 2017 opening times are as follows:

Opening time: 10am

Last Entry: 3pm

Closing: 4pm

How much are tickets?

Pricing from February to October are Summer prices:

Adults £24.30

Children (3-15 years) £18.00

Children under 3 years FREE

Concessions (senior (60 or over), student & disabled adult) £21.90

From November to January, prices are:

Adults £20.45

Children (3-15 years) £15.90

Children under 3 years FREE

Concessions (senior (60 or over), student & disabled adult) £18.40

Where can I get tickets to London Zoo?